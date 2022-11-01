Chairman of Sapele local government area in Delta State, Hon Eugene Inoaghan has terminated the appointment of eight of his aides.

Announcing the termination of the aides’ appointment yesterday, the secretary to the local government Hon Felix Ayemidejor, wished them well in their future endeavours.

He said, “Following the directive of the chairman of Sapele LGA, Hon Chief Eugene Inoaghan, I regret to inform you that your services as aides are no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated with immediate effect”.

Those affected were Hon Adibor Igho, executive assistant to the chairman on legislative matters, Mr Frank Nujimen, chief strategist, Mr Egigba, SA, Miss Vivian Umukoro, SA, Girl Child, Florence Mujakperuo, SA, Women Mobilization, Amb Prayer Pemu Amb, SA, Mebugbandu A. Etan, SA, Youths Mobilisation and Shine Omamogho, SA, Youths Mobilisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the office of the Secretary to the Local Government forthwith,” he said.