Adekunle Olopade, popularly known as Adekunle, a contestant at the just concluded Big Brother Naija Level Up competition is set to host the 2022 World Cup conference holding in Qatar.

The reality star disclosed this on his Instagram Page, saying he was delighted to announce that he would be hosting the press conference of the forthcoming 2022 World Cup.

He said, “Qatar 2022, YaQatar Experience Press Conference (sic) Host: yours truly.”

Meanwhile, his fans have shared in the excitement, appraising the former BBNaija housemate of being a wonderful compere with great eloquence.