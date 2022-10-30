Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have confirmed the death of their officer, saying another officer was injured during the abduction of some travellers by gunmen along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday evening.

The Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday explained that the Divisional Police Officer in the area had led a team comprising; anti-crime patrol operatives, tactical teams, mobile policemen and local hunters for the immediate rescue of the victims.

He added that expended ammunition shells and four abandoned vehicles were retrieved at the scene.

He said that an officer attached to the command paid the supreme price during the gun duel while another was badly injured.

“On Friday 28/10/2022 at about 1835HRS, operatives of the Command attached to Toll-Gate Division received information about sporadic gunshots heard along the Dominion University end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“In a swift response to the above, the Divisional Police Officer led a team comprising; Anti-crime patrol operatives, tactical teams, Police Mobile men and local hunters for immediate rescue and further intervention.

“During the process of prevailing and preventing further chaos from what was evidently an abduction scenario, an Officer attached to the Command paid the supreme price with one other badly injured and presently responding to treatment.

“So far, expended ammunition shells and (4) Four abandoned vehicles were retrieved at the scene”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Commandant of the Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju ( retd) on Saturday confirmed that their security personnel foiled abduction of some motorists by suspected gunmen along Lagos-Ibadan Express Road.

Speaking in Ibadan on Saturday, he said some security personnel who were coming from Lagos towards Ibadan, ran into the scene and engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel and eventually drove them away after foiling the attempt.

According to him, the kidnap attempt occurred at Imolisa village within the territory of Ogun State, not far from Dominion University, located within Oyo State.

He said, “I was told that the security agents had travelled to Lagos Airport to pick their boss and while returning, they ran into the incident.

“They were said to have exchanged fire with the criminals but eventually repelled and chased them away before they could whisky the victims away.’’