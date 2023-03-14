A former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecutor, Nkereuwen Anana has urged a Federal High Court in Lagos to compel the Akwa-Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, to give details of how the 13 percent oil derivation refunds aid received from the federal government was utilised.

Anana is asking the court for an order compelling the governor, the accountant general of Akwa Ibom State, to disclose to him in writing how the 13 percent oil derivation refunds from the federal government of Nigeria to Akwa Ibom State, Internally Generated Revenue of Akwa Ibom State and monthly federal allocation to Akwa Ibom State is expended under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The lawyer is also seeking an order compelling the governor and the accountant general to disclose to him in writing any other money received by the Government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

He is further asking the court for an order compelling the governor and the accountant general to disclose to him in writing the ‘Capital Projects’ embarked upon by the government, the location of the projects, the cost of the projects and the contractors of those projects from inception till date.

Anana, in a suit, marked FHC/L/CS/423/23, listed the state governor, the state’s accountant-general and the accountant-general of the federation as first to third defendants.

The lawyer, who claimed that he is an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, in his 35-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, alleged that the Emmanuel administration had abandoned several projects in Akwa Ibom State vis Ibom airport road expansion, Ibom Science/industrial Park, several drainages in Uyo, the state capital has been abandoned, the International worship centre has been abandoned, peacock paint factory, which he claimed to have revived has been abandoned, coconut refinery left, Itu automobile assembly plant/ factory left etc. And that the general hospital, otherwise known as Cottage Hospital, built and abandoned uncompleted by the previous government of Akwa Ibom State in Ukanafun Local Government, has also been left by Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

The plaintiff further averred that there is so much poverty in Akwa Ibom State and that gratuities of retired public and civil servants, some of which have not been paid and that it was in the middle of this that the governor sought nomination from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest for president of the country.

He also maintained that 99 per cent of the roads in Ukanafun local government area, Oruk Anam local government area, Ibiono Ibom council and other local governments of the state had not been tarred, making life difficult for transporters and other road users during the rainy season.

He stated that he had sent a letter dated November 30, 2022, through DHL to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, under the Freedom of Information Act 2011, requesting information on the income and expenditure of the Akwa Ibom State Government under the leadership of Governor Emmanuel.

Anana disclosed that only the Accountant General of the Federation replied to his letter but did not provide the information sought. While Akwa-Ibom State governor and his accountant general have wrongfully denied him the information sought.

He stated that the refusal of the defendants to release the required information is unlawful, criminal and detrimental to the economic and social growth of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria as a whole, adding that the defendant’s refusal to release the said information shows a lack of transparency and accountability and indicates high level of corruption in their respective public offices.