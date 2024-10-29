The Congress of APC Youth Groups has faulted the recent removal of Engineer Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, by President Bola Tinubu.

The group, in a statement on Tuesday, signed by its chairman, Abdullahi Wada Kura, described the removal of Gwarzo as shocking and risky for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

“Ruwa Baba enjoys the sympathy and support of the majority in the state. His sacking has led to a widespread discontent that will definitely weaken the APC’s influence and future prospects in the state,” the group warned.

Gwarzo, who was removed from Tinubu’s cabinet along with four others, has, however, thanked the President for giving him the opportunity to serve his country.

But, the group alleged that his sack from the cabinet was politically motivated by a well placed politician from Kano State.

“The person behind the removal of Gwarzo misled the President, it’s pertinent to know that one person cannot decide for Kano,” it said.

It further warned that the action was a silent endorsement of the opposition NNPP, noting that politicians like Gwarzo shouldn’t be thrown away without any justifiable reason other than the decision of a single individual who claims to control the politics of Kano.

“If not returned to office by 2027, the President will know whether Gwarzo is for the people or not but it’s evident from the sympathy people are showing and the prayers conducted due to his removal.

“Kano North is a stronghold of APC because of Gwarzo and other stakeholders from the zone, not one person.

“The President should give it a look, but it’s a risky decision ahead of 2027,” Wanda insisted.