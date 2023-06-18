Entrepreneur Receives Prestigious Acceptance Into Forbes Business Council

The managing director and chief executive officer of Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited, Tobi Akerele, has achieved a significant milestone in his career by being accepted into the esteemed Forbes Business Council.

The Forbes Business Council is widely recognised as the premier growth and networking organization for accomplished business owners and leaders on a global scale.

Akerele’s acceptance into the Forbes Business Council is the result of a rigorous vetting process conducted by a review committee, which assessed his extensive and diverse experience.

The selection criteria included a proven track record of driving business growth metrics, as well as numerous personal and professional accomplishments and accolades.

Expressing enthusiasm about the latest addition to their community, the founder of Forbes Councils, which includes Forbes Business Council, Scott Gerber stated that, “we are honoured to welcome Akerele into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Akerele gains access to exclusive opportunities tailored to enhance his professional influence. He will engage in private forums and attend members-only events, fostering connections and collaborations with other respected local leaders.