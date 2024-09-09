Former presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, has called out the followers of former Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi who are popularly called ‘Obidients.’

Onochie who was the Personal Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, was reacting to a post on the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero lampooned Obi supporters.

She wrote on her social media page, “He was fleeing to a nation where laws are respected, and DSS grabbed him. ‘Obidiots’ and ‘Obidients’ did not grab him”.

The NLC president was arrested on Monday 9th of September, 2024 on his way to an official assignment in the United Kingdom.

Ajaero was arrested on Monday at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja and the cause of his arrest is yet to be known.