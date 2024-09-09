The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the government to raise the student loan upkeep from N20,000 to N40,000 to address rising educational costs.

The student body has also expressed strong opposition to protest actions, emphasising that protests should only be a last resort, if negotiations failed with the government.

NANS Senate President, Akinteye Babatunde, addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said Nigerians, especially students, are severely affected by high fuel prices.

However, he noted that while the removal of fuel subsidies is intended for the greater good, it is crucial to approach the issue with caution and strategy.

“While we understand that the removal of fuel subsidies aims to benefit the greater good, we request visible benefits amid the current hardship.

“Furthermore, we call for the dismissal of non-performing ministers. Many ministries have been passive, indifferent, and silent, failing to communicate their plans or progress to the Nigerian people. It is time for a more dynamic and accountable government.

“In addition, we urge the government to prioritise reducing excessive government spending. At a time when Nigerians are being asked to make sacrifices, it is only fair that those in power lead by example.

“In light of the financial difficulties facing students, we also take this opportunity to appeal to the government to increase the student loan upkeep from N20,000 to N40,000. This adjustment is essential to help students cope with the rising cost of living and ensure they can continue their education without undue financial strain.”

He further mentioned that NANS has resolved to take its demands directly to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Federal Government.

“To this end, we are constituting a 10-man committee representing all structures of NANS to engage with these bodies within the next week. Our goal is to present our demands, highlight possible solutions, and expedite efforts to reduce fuel prices while securing tangible solutions to the challenges we face,” he added.

He also urged security agencies to address decisively any individuals or groups attempting to disturb the peace under the guise of NANS, emphasising that the association will seek constructive engagement with the government and other stakeholders to address grievances.