There’s something almost magical about certain shirt numbers in football. Whether it’s Manchester United’s iconic No. 7 or AC Milan’s fabled No. 9, these numbers are more than just a marker on a player’s back. They carry history, expectations, and in some cases… curses.

Over the years, some of the most gifted players in the world have struggled to perform while wearing certain “cursed” shirt numbers. These shirts were once worn by legends, and the weight of that legacy seems to break even the best players. So, here, iLOTBET highlights some of football’s most notorious shirt numbers that have caused more pressure than success.

Manchester United’s No. 7: Too Big to Fill?

If you’re a Manchester United fan, you know the No. 7 is not just a number. It’s a symbol of greatness, worn by club legends like George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, and Cristiano Ronaldo. These players didn’t just wear the shirt – they turned it into an emblem of flair, leadership, and magic on the pitch.

But post-Ronaldo, the No. 7 became a burden rather than a badge of honor. Several talented players have donned the shirt, only to struggle under the weight of expectation.

Michael Owen : The former Liverpool star wore the No. 7 after Ronaldo’s departure. While he had some memorable moments, including a last-minute winner in the Manchester Derby, injuries hampered his time at United.

: The former Liverpool star wore the No. 7 after Ronaldo’s departure. While he had some memorable moments, including a last-minute winner in the Manchester Derby, injuries hampered his time at United. Antonio Valencia : A solid and dependable winger, Valencia was handed the shirt but later requested to switch back to his previous No. 25, perhaps a quiet acknowledgment of the pressure.

: A solid and dependable winger, Valencia was handed the shirt but later requested to switch back to his previous No. 25, perhaps a quiet acknowledgment of the pressure. Ángel Di María : Arriving from Real Madrid with high hopes, Di María started brightly but soon faded, leaving after just one disappointing season.

: Arriving from Real Madrid with high hopes, Di María started brightly but soon faded, leaving after just one disappointing season. Memphis Depay : Touted as the next big thing, Depay was another who couldn’t cope with the pressure, and his spell at United is now a forgotten chapter in an otherwise promising career.

: Touted as the next big thing, Depay was another who couldn’t cope with the pressure, and his spell at United is now a forgotten chapter in an otherwise promising career. Alexis Sánchez: Perhaps the most glaring case, Sánchez arrived with fanfare but left with his reputation in tatters. The No. 7 shirt seemed to sap his once electric ability.

The curse of Manchester United’s No. 7 shirt continues, with every new wearer burdened by the specter of past greatness.

AC Milan’s No. 9: From Glory to Gloom

In the 1990s and early 2000s, AC Milan’s No. 9 shirt was sacred. Marco van Basten, George Weah, and Filippo Inzaghi all wore it with distinction, banging in goals and lifting trophies. But since Inzaghi’s retirement in 2012, Milan’s famous No. 9 has become a cursed shirt for strikers.

Alexandre Pato: Once tipped to be the next Brazilian superstar, Pato’s career was derailed by injuries, and he left Milan with unfulfilled potential.

Fernando Torres: After a disastrous spell at Chelsea, Torres sought redemption in Milan, but the curse of the No. 9 followed him there, and he left after scoring just one league goal.

Gonzalo Higuain: Despite being one of Europe’s top strikers, Higuain struggled to hit the heights expected of him in Milan. The No. 9 curse had claimed another victim.

The list goes on. Whoever pulls on Milan’s No. 9 these days seems destined to fall short, leaving fans wondering if the club will ever have another striker worthy of the shirt.

Chelsea’s No. 9: A Graveyard for Strikers

It’s hard to explain, but Chelsea’s No. 9 shirt has been haunted by misfortune for well over a decade. Ever since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink left the club in 2004, the number has turned into a striker’s graveyard.

Fernando Torres : After a £50 million move from Liverpool, Torres was expected to be the next big star for Chelsea. While he did have some important moments – most notably his goal in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona – his form never came close to justifying the price tag.

: After a £50 million move from Liverpool, Torres was expected to be the next big star for Chelsea. While he did have some important moments – most notably his goal in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona – his form never came close to justifying the price tag. Radamel Falcao : A lethal striker at Atlético Madrid, Falcao arrived at Chelsea on loan in 2015. Unfortunately, injuries plagued his time in London, and the goals dried up.

: A lethal striker at Atlético Madrid, Falcao arrived at Chelsea on loan in 2015. Unfortunately, injuries plagued his time in London, and the goals dried up. Álvaro Morata : Another big-money signing, Morata started well but quickly lost form, confidence, and, eventually, his place in the team.

: Another big-money signing, Morata started well but quickly lost form, confidence, and, eventually, his place in the team. Gonzalo Higuain: Even Higuain, a proven goalscorer in Serie A, couldn’t shake the curse, failing to deliver in his brief spell at Chelsea.

Despite the influx of big names, Chelsea’s No. 9 shirt remains a mystery – a seemingly cursed garment that few have been able to fill.

Arsenal’s No. 9: An Endless Struggle

Arsenal’s No. 9 shirt has been a problematic one for decades. Since the days of Nicolas Anelka, the club has struggled to find a striker who could live up to expectations while wearing the famous number.

Park Chu-Young : Signed in 2011, Park barely made an impact at Arsenal, making only a handful of appearances.

: Signed in 2011, Park barely made an impact at Arsenal, making only a handful of appearances. Lukas Podolski : A fan favorite, but the German forward never quite found the consistency to match the hype surrounding his arrival.

: A fan favorite, but the German forward never quite found the consistency to match the hype surrounding his arrival. Lucas Pérez : Signed in 2016, Pérez never established himself as a regular starter and left after just one season.

: Signed in 2016, Pérez never established himself as a regular starter and left after just one season. Alexandre Lacazette: Though more successful than his predecessors, Lacazette was often criticized for inconsistency, and he didn’t quite become the dominant forward Arsenal hoped for.

The Arsenal No. 9 shirt remains an enigma, with every player hoping to break the curse but ultimately falling short.

Barcelona’s No. 7: A Heavy Burden in Catalonia

At Barcelona, the No. 7 shirt has also become somewhat of a burden in recent years. Since the days of Luis Figo, who famously left for Real Madrid, the number has brought more pressure than performance for those who dared to wear it.

Arda Turan : Signed with much fanfare, Turan struggled to make an impact at Barcelona and eventually left without making much of a mark.

: Signed with much fanfare, Turan struggled to make an impact at Barcelona and eventually left without making much of a mark. Philippe Coutinho : Barcelona’s record signing, Coutinho never lived up to the astronomical fee and the expectations that came with it. Wearing the No. 7, he floundered at Camp Nou before eventually being sold.

: Barcelona’s record signing, Coutinho never lived up to the astronomical fee and the expectations that came with it. Wearing the No. 7, he floundered at Camp Nou before eventually being sold. Antoine Griezman: Griezmann’s move to Barcelona was one of the most talked-about transfers in recent years. But, wearing the No. 7 shirt, he struggled to replicate the form that made him a star at Atlético Madrid. He eventually returned to Atlético, with many seeing his spell at Barcelona as a disappointment.

For Barcelona, the No. 7 shirt has become a symbol of missed potential, and it’s unclear when, or if, anyone will ever lift the weight of that burden.

Are These Numbers Truly Cursed?

While the idea of a cursed shirt number may seem like pure superstition, there’s no denying the pressure that comes with wearing the shirt of a club legend. Players are human, after all, and when fans and media expect you to live up to the standards of a Ronaldo or an Inzaghi, the psychological burden can be overwhelming.

But curses are meant to be broken. Perhaps one day, a new legend will rise to reclaim these iconic numbers and bring them back to glory. Until then, the legacy – and the curse – of these famous football shirts will continue to haunt their wearers.

