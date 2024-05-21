Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the request by “terrorist” negotiator, Mohammed Tukur Mamu, to be transferred from the custody of the Department of the State Service (DSS) to Kuje Prison in Abuja.

His application was dismissed yesterday by the court while in a ruling on the request.

Mamu is being tried for terrorism offences filed against him by the federal government.

He had been in the custody of the DSS following the refusal of the court to grant him bail.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo said the federal government had raised the issues of incessant jail breaks in prisons as a major ground to oppose the request for transfer to Kuje.

The judge held that Mamu did not contradict or dispute the averments as required by law.

According to the judge, since the averments were not challenged by Mamu, they are deemed to be true facts and facts admitted need no further proof.

Ekwo therefore ordered Mamu to remain in DSS custody throughout his trial in the criminal charges against him.

Justice Ekwo however affirmed his earlier order that the terrorist negotiator be allowed to access his personal physician for medical treatment with the supervision of the DSS.

Mamu through his lawyer, Abdul Mohammed (SAN) had on April 29, 2024, alleged that the order of the court made on December 19, 2023, that he be allowed access to his personal physician for medical treatment was not complied with by the DSS.

In his motion on notice argued by Mohammed, the terrorist negotiator claimed that he was allowed access to the physician once during which a report of comprehensive medical examination to be carried out on him was submitted to the DSS.

Since the submission of the report, Mamu alleged that the physician had not been allowed to access him and that he needed urgent surgical operations in any hospital in the country.

The defendant further claimed that his health had since deteriorated and that he may lose his life any moment if he was not moved out of DSS custody to Kuje Prison.

He promised regular attendance in court, adding that he can only stand trial when alive.

It will be recalled that Mamu was arrested at the Aminu Kano International Airport upon his arrival from Egypt on September 6, 2022, over his alleged relationship with the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.

The DSS, on March 21, 2023, arraigned him on 10 counts of terrorism financing, among others but he pleaded not guilty to the charges.