The National Examinations Council (NECO), yesterday celebrated its outstanding staff, retirees, and best-performing students across its examinations as the council hosted its 2024 Annual Staff Productivity Award Ceremony.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event in Minna, registrar of NECO, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, said the ceremony was designed not only to recognize exceptional performance but also to encourage a culture of excellence, discipline, and ethical service across Nigeria’s education system.

“This is a day of celebration, reflection, and renewed commitment. Excellence is the heartbeat of NECO because what we do forms the bedrock of individual development and the collective progress of our nation.

“By rewarding diligence and achievement, we reaffirm our mission to deliver credible, timely, and fair assessments that protect the future of Nigeria,” Wushishi said.

The registrar stressed that the awards cut across several categories, including the Outstanding Public Service Award for exemplary staff, the Lifetime Achievement Award for retirees, the Excellence in Integrity and Ethics Award for upholding transparency and accountability, and the Student Excellence Award for top candidates in NECO examinations.

To honour the commitment and contributions of her retired staff members, NECO presented Certificates of Service to a total of 45 staff in recognition of their dedication, loyalty and years of service to the Council.

On the most hardworking and dedicated staff of the year 2024 award category, a total of 61 staff were honoured, while 15 persons received awards on the special awards category.

The Council also presented awards to Master Nwachukwu Victor Ikechukwu of St Paul’s Academy, Jos and Miss Adeyemo Emmanuella Adedamola of Our God Reigns Crystal School, Oju-Ore as the best performing Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, candidates for 2024.

On the best performing Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, candidates for 2024, awards were presented to two students from Igbinedion Education Centre, Benin City, Master Charles Brian Uzoma and Miss Awanbor Omoriyekemwen Claire.

Also, for the National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, awards, Master Balogun Farian Ajibola and Miss Iyasei Ifeanyichukwu Victory, were honoured in that cotegory.

Wushishi commended the Council’s workforce, past and present, describing them as the unsung heroes whose daily efforts sustain NECO’s credibility.

He further applauded students who excelled in the 2024 examinations, urging them to sustain their drive for knowledge while reminding others that “a single ceremony does not define your potential.”