Former deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has predicted the collapse of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State in the 2027 general elections.

He stated this during a meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) elders, leaders and stakeholders at Uvwie, Effurun, Uvwie local government area, citing the recent defection of Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu.

“I want to assure you that as we approach 2027, that their party, the PDP will collapse very soon. If you think we have a problem in APC, we don’t have problems compared to what is about to happen in the PDP. The whole thing has started.

“I predict that the PDP in the state will collapse before 2027. Just last week, we went to receive former governor, Chief Ibori’s daughter in Oghara. As we speak, the entire PDP in Ethiope West and Ethiope East has collapsed.

This is just the beginning,” he said.

He assured stakeholders that the forthcoming congress of the party would be conducted using Option A4 approach, noting that no individual or individuals would be allowed to compile a list of executives and submit.