The social media was agog with the news that the proposed ‘Nigeria Air’ was recruiting staff.

A viral letterhead paper purportedly belonging to Nigeria Air currently being circulated on social media conveyed the news that airline was recruiting.

The statement on the letterhead was unsigned and has no name or designation of any official responsible for the document.

The letter-head paper with Nigeria Air logo reads, “Dear All, of you are interested in employment with Nigeria Air Limited, please send your CV and motivation letter to our HR Department. Email: careers@nigeriaair.world.

“Your application will be reviewed carefully, and if we have suitable position, you will be contacted.”

But the Federal Ministry of Aviation, on Thursday, described the report as untrue.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP, the special adviser to the Minister of Aviation on Media and Publicity, James Oduadu, said that the letter announcing the recruitment was fake and doesn’t emanate from the ministry.

He said, “Nigeria Air not recruiting, what people are sharing is unsigned, undated letter. It doesn’t emanate from us.”