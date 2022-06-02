All is now set for the West African region’s food and drink trade show holding in Lagos from Tuesday June 14 to Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The organisers and sponsors, who tagged the event: “Food And Beverage West Africa Show”, said it draws participants across sub- Saharan Africa, and will hold it at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island.

According to a press statement issued by FAB West Africa, they said the show has more than 220 exhibitors from five continents.

The organisers said such has been the demand for the show that they have to expand the floor space which implies that FAB West Africa will be the biggest food and beverage fair to take place on Nigerian soil.

While having an international flavour, the event will place a real focus on promoting Nigerian food and beverage products. The gold sponsors are Just Food West Africa, Daffy and Nasco.

But with more than 40 countries represented, visitors will have an opportunity to find out about the latest local and international food and drink developments and to sample products being launched in Nigeria and the region.

The show is being organised by BtoB Events, whose managing director Jamie Hill said: “After the huge success of FAB West Africa 2021, I cannot wait to bring the largest edition of the Food and Beverage.