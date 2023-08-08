FAME Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, is organising ‘the Play it Dream it Inclusion Parasoccer Tournament’ in Kano.

The event aims to commemorate the International Youth Day 2023, will serve a platform for individuals with disabilities to participate in sports, improve physical health and increase awareness about the abilities and potential of persons with disabilities.

According to the organiser, the tournament scheduled to hold from August 12 to 13, 2023, at the Indoor Hall of the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, will feature eight professional teams from Kano State, will provide an opportunity for people with disabilities to showcase their skills and abilities on the field.

The executive director of FAME Foundation, Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP sports on Monday in Abuja, said the event is a means to inspire every person living with disability,

She said FAME Foundation is committed to promoting inclusivity and breaking down barriers for people with disabilities, stating that sports play an important role in achieving the goal.

“The Tournament is open to people living with disabilities, and we encourage everyone to participate. We aim to give players a forum to engage with one another and forge a feeling of community while also promoting para-soccer and the difficulties experienced by those living with disabilities.”

“We are thrilled to be hosting this competition, and we invite everyone to show up and cheer on the competitors. We can all benefit from a society that is more inclusive and just if we work together.

“At FAME, we believe that everyone, regardless of disability, should be able to engage in sports and display their abilities, and we’re excited to see the teams compete and to be part of this important event,” she concluded.

The project is financed by the Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI – R) of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. It aims to support initiatives in the areas of democratic governance, culture, French, higher education, and research.