Worried by the increasing rate of road crashes involving over-loaded trailers and lorries, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu, has urged Corps’ commanders to go after trailers loaded with human beings and animals plying the highways.

The corps marshal gave the directive at the first quarter of the strategy session with commanding officers at the headquarters of the FRSC in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said: “Our analysis reveals that vehicles carrying animals, goods, and people, interstate buses, and mass transit systems remain significant contributors to road accidents and fatalities.

“Addressing these specific categories of vehicles requires targeted interventions and a multifaceted approach.”

He further identified some other challenges facing the Corps, noting that “the issue of non-adherence to traffic lights, particularly in the nation’s capital, is a cause for concern. Such blatant disregard for traffic regulations not only endangers lives but also undermines the credibility of our enforcement efforts. We must redouble our efforts to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws and hold violators accountable for their actions.

“I must address the observed instances of indiscipline among some of our FRSC operatives. It is unacceptable for any member of our corps to engage in misconduct or display untoward behavior that tarnishes the reputation of our organization. We must hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism working with globally acceptable ethics within the rule of law and integrity at all times.

“Moreover, the rising incidence of bribery among operatives is a stain on our collective integrity. Corruption has no place within our ranks, and we must take decisive action to root out this scourge from our organization.

Let me be clear: any form of corruption will be met with swift and severe consequences.”

While speaking on the focus for this year, the Corps marshal said: “Moving forward, we must prioritize the enforcement of speed-related offenses such as the installation of Speed-Limiting Devices, and implement homegrown initiatives to address the root causes of road accidents. Collaborating with the judiciary in our operational efforts and engaging with the stakeholders.

“Furthermore, we must address the perception of overzealousness and incivility towards members of the general public. Our interactions with motorists and pedestrians should be characterized by professionalism and respect which should be seen around the purpose of humanity and empathy.”