FAST Accelerator Program Accepting Startup Applicants With AI-Powered Solutions For 2nd Cohort

Ten Companies Based in Africa to be Selected for Five Week Bootcamp in California

Silicon Valley, CA (July 5, 2023) – Flapmax, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company on a mission to enrich the lives of everyone on the planet through innovation, announced today the launch of the second FAST Accelerator program. It is designed to support and fund the next generation of innovative companies and entrepreneurs throughout the African continent. Building on the success of the inaugural program, FAST Accelerator 2023 offers a transformative experience for startup founders seeking to scale rapidly and sustainably. More than 800 startups from 25+ countries applied to join the inaugural program.

“FAST Accelerator represents our commitment to supporting ambitious entrepreneurs who are driving sustainable innovation across the continent of Africa and emerging markets,” said Dave Ojika, CEO of Flapmax. “Through this comprehensive program, we are dedicated to connecting startup founders with a global community, industry-leading technology, and the essential startup funding necessary to forge the path towards local, sustainable, and AI-powered technological solutions of the future. Together, we unite in building a brighter future for Africa and the world, fueled by the transformative power of technology and innovation.

In partnership with Microsoft, the FAST Accelerator initiative combines business development, technology integration, funding opportunities, and community building to empower startup companies based in Africa and emerging markets to deliver sustainable solutions. It also provides dedicated venture funding and invaluable mentorship opportunities. The top ten FAST Accelerator 2023 startup participants will be selected for a five-week program in Silicon Valley, California, to forge relationships with industry experts, potential investors, and global partners through Flapmax’s vibrant ecosystem of over 600 corporate