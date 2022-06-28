FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has partnered with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on its Youth-Powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health programme being implemented by Development Alternatives, Inc (DAI) Nigeria in Lagos State.

The bank, in a statement, said it believes the initiative is one that would ultimately drive economic growth in Nigeria and equip young adults with life-long skills.

The Youth-Powered initiative will empower participants to broaden their outlook on their future plans providing them access to skills, social capital, and resources needed to realise their aspirations through training and mentorship.

The mentorship programme aims to improve the health and well-being of urban, low-income adolescents, between the ages of 15 and 19, by increasing voluntary family planning uptake, situating family planning holistically such that it encompasses enhancing youths with life skills for healthy living and future planning.

The partnership will also focus on fostering an enabling social and policy environment for adolescent health and development and increasing youth workforce readiness, job

FBNQuest Merchant Bank said, this is in line with its corporate responsibility and sustainability efforts, as it will continue to seek opportunities to give back to its community and that the USAID Youth-Powered Ecosystem programme presents the platform to achieve this goal.

“The organisation is thrilled with this partnership as it is targeted at young adults with the aim of ensuring that they are not only equipped with skills but are also inspired to prepare for their future,” the statement added.

Commenting on the partnership, managing director and chief executive , FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Kayode Akinkugbe, stated that, “we are pleased to have partnered with USAID on this laudable initiative that will promote and drive knowledge and skill development.

“We recognise programmes such as these play a vital role as a catalyst for growth, and we remain committed to equipping our youth with the relevant skills needed to excel.

“We will continue to work with reputable institutions to implement initiatives that will provide access and more opportunities for young leaders to contribute directly to building the Nigerian economy.”