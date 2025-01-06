FCT Football Association (FA) has applauded their Benue State counterpart under the leadership of Barrister Paul Edeh for a successful organization of the 2024 Benue State Governor’s Cup.

FCT FA Chairman Adam Mouktar Mohammed gave the commendation in his goodwill message during the Grand finale of the competition, describing the event as one that will help the government engage youths and harness their potential.

Mouktar, who was represented by his first vice chairman, Alhaji Salihu Kolo, noted that the tournament was a testament of the commitment of the various State FAs like Benue state for discovering, nurturing and harnessing raw talents for the various national teams.

“I want to congratulate the entire board of the Benue State FA on this great outing. It has shown right from the preliminaries as I gathered that every team gave a good account of themselves. This shows clearly that, truly Nigeria is blessed with abundance of talents,” he said.

“I have no iota of doubt that this is just the beginning of greater things in Benue state.

You have a very committed Governor, His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia, who has the youths at heart. That is why this event is alive today.”

The FCT FA chairman however called on the players to be dedicated and focused in their chosen career, saying anything can be achieved through determination.

The Grand finale of the competition which took place at the JS TARKA Stadium Gboko, Benue state, saw Team Katsina Ala LG ladies emerged victorious in the female finals after defeating the ladies from Gwer West LG by three goals to one.

In the male finals, Vandeikya Local Government were crowned champions after edging Agatu Local Government 6-5 via penalties.