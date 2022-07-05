Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello has commended the management staff and students of the College of Education, Zuba, for maintaining a high educational standard, saying the quality of the output of the institution has been acknowledged nationwide.

The minister who made the remarks when he paid an inspection visit to the permanent site of the institution. He commended the quality and scope of infrastructural development at the institution.

In a statement that was issued by his chief press secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister was led on the tour around the campus by Provost of the College, Dr. Muhammad Gambo Hamza, and other principal officers.

The minister commended Dr Gambo Hamza for his untiring efforts in ensuring that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) provided a large percentage of the infrastructure at the College.

“All the projects by TETFUND were pursued, and granted due to the singular efforts of the provost. It is because of his strength of character, capacity, and above all, his ability to reach out in all areas. When the history of the College of Education, Zuba is written in the future his name will feature prominently,” he said.

The minister, thereafter proceeded to name the newly built 1200-capacity hall after Dr. Muhammad Gambo Hamza.

He also commended the management staff and students of the institution for maintaining a high educational standard, urging them to ensure it is sustained.

Bello also commended them for maintaining a harmonious working relationship within the institution as well as peaceful co-existence with the host community of Zuba.

The minister also extended the appreciation of the FCT Administration to TETFUND and pledged the Administration’s continuous support for the growth and development of the institution.

Earlier, Hamza acknowledged the minister’s continued efforts at creating a conducive environment for the College’s well-being and existence.

He said that the college has received priority attention from the FCTA in staff training and development, as 101 staff, comprising 54 PhDs and 75 academic and administrative staff, have been within and outside of the country.