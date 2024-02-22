Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister of state Mariya Mahmoud has said the administration is interested in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage in the nation’s capital.

Mahmoud made this known yesterday when she opened the 10th edition of the Abuja Festival of Arts and Culture, popularly known as “ASOFEST”.

The minister also stated that the administration understood the enormous role the different rich cultures, customs and traditions of FCT residents play in promoting peaceful co-existence amongst different ethnic nationalities.

She expressed delight over the theme of this year’s edition: “Peaceful Co-existence, a Panacea for Economic Revival,” noting that the theme was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda’s effort at diversifying the economy from oil, while the citizens are encouraged to coexist in peace and harmony.

“As life evolves daily and for modernization purposes, we as the people must continue to create programmes and activities that defines who we are and celebrate our heritage and uniqueness.

“We must learn to tell our own stories to the outside world through the display and showcasing of our beautiful cultures. Most importantly, it is also a way of making our children learn and appreciate their roots so that when they find themselves in other climes and different societies tomorrow, they will be able to share their own roots and culture to their peers as well,” Mahmoud stressed.

In his welcome address, the mandate secretary, Social Development Secretariat, Hon. Ibrahim Aminu, emphasised that Abuja Festival of Arts and Culture, is also in fulfilment of one of the mandates of the Social Development Secretariat, through the Department of Arts and Culture to present, promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the FCT.

He, therefore, expressed the hope that the celebration of the festival would provide a sort of employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the FCT.