Police operatives attached to Iddo Divisional headquarters on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at about 11:30am, rescued another kidnap victim, Suleiman Sabo, from kidnappers in Sauka, along Airport Road, Abuja.

FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, while confirming the development, said, “the victim, who sustained some injuries from the kidnappers, is currently receiving medical attention, and would be reunited with his family once certified fit by the medical team.”

She further said, “in the rescue operation, Muhammad Abel aged 32 from Kogi State was equally apprehended and one LAR rifle with ten rounds of life ammunition recovered from him.”

The PPRO noted that FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna Garba, reiterated the command’s commitment to rid FCT of criminality in all its manifestations and maintenance of peace for all and sundry.

He equally urged residents to keep up swift rendition of distress call and promptly report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.