The ongoing FCT School Sports Fiesta, featuring public and private primary, Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools, is now at its business end as more zonal winners and runners-up emerged.

In the Kwali zone, JSS Kwali defeated JSS Bonugo 1-0l to book a place in the final, where they will lock horns with JSS Barko for a ticket to the grand finalé of the football event.

GSTC beat GSS Dangara 1-0 to the senior secondary football zonal ticket, while in table Tennis, Habili Kure of GSTC Kwali outclassed his opponent from GSS kwali to go through.

In the senior girls’ handball and senior boys’ volleyball, GSS Dangara qualified automatically advanced to the finalé of the two events.

Speaking on the sideline of the competition, coordinator of the Kwali zone, Mr. Aboki Baba-Danladi, said as much as he would have loved to see an improvement in the number of participating schools; he is pleased with the level of competitiveness showcased thus far.

He expressed confidence that the athletes that qualified to represent the zone in the FCT finalé will give a good account of themselves.

Meanwhile, GSS Zuba and GSSS Tunga Maje have been dubbed the dominant schools on Days 3 and 4 of the preliminaries at the Tunga Maje centre.

In games decided at the centre; that’s Football, Volleyball and Table Tennis, the athletes raised the intensity of the competition, as they seek to put their schools in the reckoning, while punching their individual tickets to the grand finalé.