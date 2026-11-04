Youths in Abuja have declared their commitment to work with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, for the success of the 2027 general elections.

They pledged to mobilise grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Under the auspices of the Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), they said Wike had demonstrated leadership qualities through his willingness to engage diverse interest groups and accommodate their concerns in the territory’s governance.

The executive director of AOIYEO, Ambassador Isaac David, in a statement, said the youths were particularly pleased with the minister’s engagement with stakeholders at the recent Rainbow Coalition Stakeholders’ Meeting and his approval of a separate parley with FCT youths scheduled for November 10.

David said the development had reinforced the confidence of young people in the minister, describing his decision to create a direct engagement platform for them as an important step towards inclusive governance.

He noted that the proposed meeting would enable youths to present their concerns, discuss opportunities for empowerment, and explore ways to contribute to the development of the FCT.

“We are proud of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, because he has shown that he values engagement and is willing to listen to the people. His decision to meet with stakeholders and subsequently approve a separate meeting with the youths demonstrates his commitment to carrying everyone along,” David said.

He also applauded Wike for promising to provide buses to support youth activities, describing the gesture as a practical intervention that would strengthen grassroots mobilisation and community engagement.

According to him, the provision of the vehicles would address transportation challenges faced by youth organisations in reaching indigenous communities across the six area councils.

David said the buses would enhance youth groups’ ability to organise programmes, mobilise members, and undertake activities aimed at promoting development and political participation.

“We sincerely appreciate the minister for promising to provide buses for our activities. This will go a long way in strengthening our operations because mobility is essential to effective grassroots engagement, particularly across the six area councils,” he said.

The AOIYEO director assured the minister that the youths would reciprocate his gestures by supporting his political mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 elections.

He specifically declared the FCT youths’ commitment to President Tinubu’s re-election, saying they were prepared to deploy their community networks to mobilise voters and promote the President’s second-term ambition.

David stressed that the youths understood that political endorsements must be backed by concrete efforts at the grassroots, adding that their mobilisation would extend to communities, wards and area councils.

“We are ready to work with Wike for the success of the 2027 general elections. We will support his efforts and mobilise our people to ensure that we make meaningful contributions to the political process.

“We are equally committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election because we believe in the importance of grassroots mobilisation in achieving electoral success,” he stated.

The youths’ position followed the Rainbow Coalition Stakeholders Meeting and unveiling of FCT National Assembly candidates, organised by the FCT Stakeholders Assembly at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by traditional rulers, political leaders, area council chairmen, representatives of indigenous communities, youth groups and other stakeholders, who endorsed Tinubu for a second term.

Speaking at the gathering, Wike challenged supporters of President Tinubu to demonstrate their political loyalty through actual votes rather than mere public declarations of support.

He urged stakeholders to take responsibility for delivering their respective polling units, wards, local government areas and states in the 16 January 2027 election.

Wike also described the coalition as a platform to bring together political interests across party lines and consolidate support for Tinubu and the endorsed National Assembly candidates.

Reacting to the minister’s position, David said the youths agreed that political support must be demonstrated through commitment, effective organisation, and active participation at the grassroots level.

He expressed optimism that the 10 November meeting would deepen cooperation between the FCT administration and young people and provide an opportunity to discuss their expectations and contributions to governance.

He urged youths across the six area councils to embrace peaceful political participation and sustain constructive engagement with government, expressing confidence that the proposed meeting would establish a stronger working relationship between the minister and the youth constituency.