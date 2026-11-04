Troops of “Operation Enduring Peace” (OPEP) have begun a manhunt for suspected gunmen who attacked a military checkpoint and took away their weapons in Plateau State.

The military media and information officer of OPEP, Captain Polycarp Otteh, made the disclosure in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Jos.

He said, “Efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the military checkpoint attacks with a view to recovering the stolen weapons.”

The incident occurred at the Sopp checkpoint in Ungwan Boka, Riyom local government area, where the troops were keeping vigil.

Security sources said the gunmen opened fire on the troops from different directions, leading to an exchange of gunfire before they fled into the surrounding bushes.