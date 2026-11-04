A joint security operation involving the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the military has rescued eight kidnap victims in Kaduna State.

This came as the authorities announced the deployment of 30 vans and eight armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to strengthen security.

The survivors were rescued between 31st October and 2nd November, 2026, in the Millennium City and Maraban Rido areas of the Chikun local government area, through coordinated operations by security and intelligence agencies in collaboration with the Kaduna State government.

Addressing a press conference at the DSS Command headquarters in Kaduna, the commissioner of police, Kaduna State Command, CP Muhammad Rabiu, said the operation was part of sustained efforts to dismantle criminal networks responsible for recurring kidnappings in the Millennium City General Area and its environs.

Rabiu said the area had witnessed repeated abductions, raising public concerns over the safety of residents and other stakeholders.

The rescued locals were identified as Jamila Muhammad, 27, wife of Abdulkadir Bello; Talatu Yakubu, 40; Yunana Bawa, 30; Calista Bishop, 27; Chidinma Onuwere, 36; Eucharia Obi, 41; Godiya Victor, 50; and Miracle Alex, an eight-year-old girl.

The latest breakthrough came barely weeks after security agencies rescued Ahmad Zakka and members of his family from captivity on 15 October 2026.

The police commissioner said the successive operations demonstrated the determination of security agencies to rescue kidnapping victims and dismantle criminal networks operating across the state.

He acknowledged the strategic coordination of ONSA, operational support from the Nigeria Police Force, intelligence-driven efforts of the DSS and the involvement of the Military in the operations.

Rabiu also commended the Kaduna State Government under Governor Uba Sani for its continued support and cooperation with security agencies in tackling kidnapping and banditry.

He said the operations reflected President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening national security and protecting lives and property through effective coordination among security and intelligence institutions.

The commissioner disclosed that additional personnel and equipment, including 30 vans and eight armoured personnel carriers, had been deployed to ensure a more secure environment.

He noted that criminal elements often took advantage of the state’s complex terrain, assuring residents that security operations would be sustained and strengthened to deny them freedom of action.

Rabiu further called on residents to complement the efforts of security agencies by remaining vigilant and providing credible, accurate, and actionable intelligence on the identities, activities, and movements of suspected kidnappers, bandits, and other criminal elements.

He assured the public that information supplied to security agencies would be kept confidential and acted upon appropriately.

The commissioner also urged traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to support the collective campaign against insecurity.

He, however, appealed to media organisations to sustain their support through responsible and professional reporting, particularly by avoiding the publication of unverified information that could undermine security operations or cause unnecessary panic.