Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished over 100 illegal buildings obstructing road construction leading to Kukwaba II train station in Karon-Majigi community of Abuja.

The FCTA also warned owners of illegal structures located on any of the approved road corridors within Abuja, to remove them or risk having them demolished without compensation.

The senior special assistant (Designate) to FCT minister on monitoring, inspection and enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who led the exercise yesterday, reiterated the commitment of the administration towards infrastructural development and warned that every illegal structure standing in the way of any project would be demolished at the owner’s peril.

Attah who also expressed sadness over the loss being continuously incurred by victims of the demolition said that government would remain focused on citizen-oriented service delivery in all facets.

He also noted that the Kukwaba train station had been completed long ago and was ready for use, but the occupants of the illegal structures had refused to vacate the area, thereby slowing the road construction project.

“We are in Karon-Majigi to remove all illegal structures that are obstructing the road project to Kukwaba train station. We have to clear the houses wrongly built on these road corridors.

“This is against the warnings that we have always given via the media that you cannot buy land from the local Chiefs and build without approval,” he said.