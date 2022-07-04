Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that all recreational parks in the territory must close operations at 7 pm daily from today in line with the policy of the administration.

The senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection, and enforcement to the minister of the FCT, Ikharo Attah told journalists at the weekend that the enforcement would bring about conformity to the policy which is concerned with sanity.

Attah said that the park policy is very clear and that the coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council with the director of parks and recreation has clarified the issue.

“Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello has given the marching order to implement the park policy and it is clear, from 7 pm all parks are to remain closed that is what the park policy contains, also with the kind approval of the minister, from tomorrow, Monday all parks should remain closed from 7 pm.

“Parks that refused to close from the stipulated time and team will be going round to ensure that parks comply with the policy. I have received calls from some of them that people want to enjoy after closing from work till deep in the night, but I say no.

“Anything someone wants to enjoy go early enough so that by 7 pm when the park is closing those in charge of the park can clean it and prepare for another day’s business. The city will have to adjust to the fact that parks close by 7 pm, when it’s dark everybody can adjust to it,” he said.

The coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Umar Shuaibu, had recently announced the decision ordering park operators to open at 8am and close at 7pm.

Shuaibu said the exercise will enable the administration to have data on parks and checkmate their activities, especially the ones that violate the laws.