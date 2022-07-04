Fresh account by a youth leader in Shiroro community, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, revealed that death toll in the Ajata-Aboki bandits attack in Niger State has risen to 48.

Kokki recounted how the community counted 48 dead bodies following the attack.

This is coming on the heels of failed seize fire deal between bandits and some farming communities to allow them farm and get paid with farm produce at the end of the farming season.

Kokki who is also the co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State, disclosed yesterday that the current casaulty figure was based on the findings of the members of the affected community.

“This figure was arrived at after a dead body of a mobile policeman was discovered by a passerby around a nearby bush not too far from the crime scene,” he said.

He added that as representatives of the community they have a way of getting the right information.

He said the breakdown of the dead bodies received from the community showed that, “ 34 soldiers have been confirmed dead; Eight (8) mobile policeman have been confirmed dead and Six (6) locals/civilians have been confirmed dead.”

Kokki said, “It is extremely sad and demoralising to lose such huge number of patriotic citizens and gallant officers at the warfront. They paid the ultimate price while trying to defend the sovereignty of Nigeria and lives of unarmed citizens.”

He lamented that they are being depopulated by marauding terrorists, assuring that the community will update the public as new information emerges from the operation of the bandits/terrorists.

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP gathered that bandits have renewed attacks on some farming communities in Shiroro, Rafi, Mariga, Mashegu, Rijau and parts of Magama local government areas despite what seems like a seize fire early last month.

Sources said despite negotiations entered by some community leaders for seize fire, the bandits have reneged on their promises as they continue to launch attacks on them.

Consequently, it was learnt that most farmers especially from Shiroro axis have abandoned their farms for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.