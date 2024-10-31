Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has warned contractors and FCT personnel about project abandonment and variations, stating that such practices are no longer acceptable.

During the flag-off ceremony, the minister warned that the 10km Aguma Palace-Radio Nigeria-New Market Road in Gwagwalada, Abuja, needs to be rehabilitated.

Wike, well-versed in contract awarding and project execution, reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the FCT’s funds from fraudulent contracts.

“Our administration is here to ensure the area councils genuinely experience the impact of governance. During a town hall meeting, you expressed concerns about several roads, including the Paiko Road and the old Market Road.

“I assured you that your requests would be addressed, and I am proud to announce that this important road is now set for rehabilitation,” he said.

He highlighted that, despite the contract being scheduled for 12 months, the contractor has committed to finishing the project in 10 months.

“This is not a time for contracts to be neglected or delayed. Today, we are officially launching this project, which will be commissioned next year.

“There is no provision for contract variations in our budget. I don’t want to hear about unexpected issues. All potential problems were considered before the budget was prepared. I am familiar with the usual tactics.

“We do not entertain variations or augmentations. If any unforeseen complications arise, the contractors must resolve them at their own expense,” he said.

The minister further informed the residents of Gwagwalada that President Bola Tinubu has approved water supply improvements for the entire area.

Also, the FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud, expressed gratitude to the residents and guests for their support of Wike’s initiatives while delivering her vote of thanks.

The representative of the Abuja South Federal Constituency, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, praised Wike’s approach to balancing infrastructural development between city centres and area councils, thanking him on behalf of residents who stand to benefit from these efforts.