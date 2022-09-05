Rising tensions and uncertainties continue stalking some neighbourhoods in Katsina State capital over the incessant banditry, killings and kidnap for ransom. Already, people residing in Shola Quarters, Natsinta village and other neighbourhoods are relocating to the city centre as a result of the threat to their lives and property.

The recent kidnap of a couple and some residents of Shola Quarters, is one experience that remains indelible to the people, with the hoodlums resorting to raping their female victims and placing a huge amount of money to be paid as ransom before their release.

The most tragic and disturbing incident was the attack on Natsinta village, which shares a boundary with the Army barracks, where about 13 inhabitants were kidnapped and a substantial amount paid to secure the release of 11 victims, while others were still in captivity.

The village head of the community, Dayebu Mai Angwa Natsinta, said ” The bandits collected N3 million and released three people. One other person also paid N700,000 to be freed, while the remaining persons were freed when their families gave the bandits N300,000 and N200,000 respectively. Two people are still with the bandits.

“We are sorrowful because of the activities of bandits, which has made life difficult, because we can’t go to our farms anymore. A lot of our people have left the village after the attack, some returned since they never had another attack while others are still away.”

Recall that the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has reaffirmed its call on residents to take up arms and defend themselves against the terrorists, reasoning that security operatives are inadequate to secure the entire state and nation, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to intensify efforts in the fight against crime and criminality in some parts of the country.

Explaining that it is part of its statutory responsibility of providing quality leadership and protection of lives and properties of its citizens, by teaching and training them on self-protection techniques.

“People fail to understand that when we say protection of lives and property is the responsibility of the government, it entails the government teaching and training people on how to keep out of danger, including keeping oneself armed. Self-protection is natural instinct.

“And I’m sure if somebody comes to slap you, the first thing you will do is fend off that person, and if you can, also retaliate. So, the issue of self-defence is necessary,” he said.

The governor also set up several measures to prevent banditry in the state, to include: security tier committees, conflict resolution centres, engaging members of the vigilante groups as well as providing Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and setting up communication centres to manage the situation.