The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has revoked Abuja-Keffi road section from China Harbour Construction and reassigned to local contractors immediately.

He gave the order on Saturday while inspecting the Mararaba–Keffi route, which is 43.65 kilometres long on Abuja-Keffi highway.

He expressed disappointment with the foreign contractor for not adhering to the ministry’s directives.

The Minister explained that the initial contract for both carriageways was estimated at ₦73billion.

He, however, said the current administration rejected the earlier method and, therefore, changed the design — constructing the inner and outer shoulders with 20 cm concrete, milling the existing asphalt, and stabilising the base with 3.5 per cent cement mixed with stone base before applying binder and wearing course.

He said the sections completed so far were excellent and will last at least 40 years because of the new reconstruction method.

“However, I am disappointed with the Abuja-bound carriageway,” the Minister stated.

He said the project was earlier not taken away from China Harbour, but the company’s attitude has been uncooperative.

He stressed that, “some contractors working on federal roads are not in partnership with government — they are only interested in the money.”

He added that it took several interventions to get China Harbour to maintain the other carriageway they were not working on.

“We have now directed that, as a matter of policy, every project site must ensure that the entire stretch of the route is not encumbered by potholes or other defects. It only takes commitment and a sense of duty to apply stone base in such areas before construction continues.

“We have also directed that no contractor should lay binder or pavement without providing proper wearing course or completing the shoulders. These instructions have been flouted, yet certificates of payment are still being issued. This is unacceptable.

“You cannot do pavement without completing the shoulders because such negligence causes road failure. China Harbour must not force me to declare them enemies of the Ministry of Works.

“Therefore, the second carriageway going to Abuja is hereby withdrawn from China Harbour. From tomorrow, local contractors will be mobilised to handle the inner and outer shoulders using concrete. Even if there are only two contractors — one will handle the inner shoulder and the other the outer shoulder,” he said.

He also accused contractors of mobilising stakeholders against the ministry.

He said, “I thank God for the President, because when we correct contractors, they often run to stakeholders to damage our reputation. If not for the President’s understanding, it would have been difficult to take firm decisions.

“Let me be clear — if any of us in the Ministry asks you for money, please report it publicly. We will take tough decisions to protect this country.”