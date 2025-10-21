The federal ministry of environment in collaboration with the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL) has staged a roadshow in Abuja to create awareness on the impact of climate change on the environment.

The minister of environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics of the ministry, Mrs. Aneke Agnes Nkechi, stated that in preparation for the International Conference on Climate Change and Just Energy Transition 2025, the the ministry and its partners were creating awareness on the need for citizens to protect the environment.

The minister, who said climate change is real and should be looked upon, also warned that: “As we all know, climate change is real. It’s a reality that must be looked at. We are here to create awareness to the public, they should be able to know that climate change is real. It’s a reality in Nigeria. This is an international issue, so it’s not just peculiar to Nigeria or Africa, it is all over the world. It’s a global challenge and we are trying to address it through this conference. The earlier we face this reality, the better for everybody.”

Earlier, the Executive Director of WASCAL, Professor Emmanuel Wendsongre Ramde, revealed that they were organising the event in collaboration with the ministry of environment, and supported by the federal ministry of research, technology and space of the Republic of Germany.

Prof. Ramde, who said the aim of the conference was to share knowledge, showcase innovations and catalyse collaborations, also revealed that his organisation is specialised in providing comprehensive solutions to the threat poised by climate change, adding that WASCAL performs those services, through capacity building as well as Research and Advisory services

While explaining that as a pre-event to the conference, they were having the road show to showcase awareness to the public about climate change, the executive director also lamented that, “We all know climate change is a reality. We live with it; extreme weather events, rising temperatures, drought, flooding all disturbs our daily lives as well as our agricultural systems.”

In her response, the director, department of climate change as well as the focal point for WASCAL in Nigeria,, Dr. Iniobong Abiola-Awe, revealed that Nigeria was hosting the first WASCAL international conference in Abuja this week.

She said the conference will create a platform that will bring together policy makers across the West African region, adding that it will create business opportunities between private partners as well as create private and public partnership that will aim at driving climate resilience issues.

On the road show, the director explained: “The roadshow is aimed at sensitising and creating

awareness on climate change and its related issues. We’re all aware of the impact of climate change, threatening the existence of mankind and biodiversity.”