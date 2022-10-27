The Federal Ministry of Aviation has announced the Corporation America Airports Consortium as the preferred bidder for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, while ENL Consortium has also been selected as the reserve bidder for NAIA.

Also, the preferred bidder for Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, is TAV/NAHCO/PROJECT PLANET LIMITED(PPL) Consortium and Sifax/Changi Consortium has also been selected as the reserve bidder for MMIA.

The preferred bidder for Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, is Corporacion America Airports Consortium and there are no reserve bidders for MAKIA as at the time of this announcement.

Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt, did not receive any proposals as of the deadline close and as such has not had preferred and reserve bidders attached to it.

The minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika while briefing journalists in Abuja last night, said the decision was reached in line with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (establishment, etc.) Act, 2005 and global best practice.

He also said the Request for Proposals (RFP) phase of the Nigeria Airports Concession Programme (NACP), which came to a close on September 19, 2022 has seen the emergence of preferred and reserve bidders for three out of four Airports and Cargo Terminals as approved for concession under the programme.