Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday presented N1.692 trillion 2023 appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu who christened the 2022 Budget Estimate as ‘The Budget of Continuity’ stood before the Assembly and defended the proposed budget for 2023 fiscal year.

According to him, the budget will help his administration to continue on the path of people centered policy making and investments to create the right environment and access to high quality healthcare , education and skilling opportunities .

Details later.