The federal government has expressed sadness and sent a condolence message to the Government and People of the Republic of Korea over the unfortunate crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 that occurred on Sunday, December 29th, 2024.

A statement issued on Sunday by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Acting Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, said the Nigerian government sympathised with the Government of South Korea and the families of the victims of the deadly plane crash.

According to reports, the Boeing 737-800, operated by Jeju Air, was returning from Bangkok, Thailand, when it crash-landed at Muan International Airport in the southern part of the country. The plane skidded off the runway and crashed into a wall in a fiery explosion.

A total of 179 of the 181 people on board the aircraft have so far been confirmed killed, with just two survivors.

Investigations are ongoing as to the real cause of the crash. Two survivors, both flight crew members, have been pulled from the debris, and rescue efforts continue.

An official from South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transportation (Molit) said the plane’s flight recorder had been recovered. However, during a briefing, a Molit official said the plane’s voice recorder has yet to be located.

Earlier, the prime minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, wrote in a post on X: “I want to send my condolences to the families of those who died and were injured.”

Over 1,500 emergency personnel have been deployed for the recovery effort, including 490 fire employees and 455 police officers, reports said.

Jeju Air has apologised to families, and Boeing, the plane manufacturer, has offered condolences to those affected.

This crash is unusual for South Korea, which has had credible flight safety records in recent years. It could be the worst aviation accident ever on its soil.