At least 124 people have been confirmed dead after a Jeju Air flight crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport early Sunday morning.

The Boeing 737-800, carrying 181 passengers and six crew members, was en route from Bangkok, Thailand, when it veered off the runway and collided with a wall before bursting into flames.

The crash, which occurred just after 9:00am local time (00:00 GMT), was the deadliest airplane disaster on South Korean soil. Until now, the worst air disaster in the country was the 2002 Air China crash, which killed 129 people. This tragedy also marks the first fatal crash involving a South Korean airline in over a decade.

Emergency personnel have been working tirelessly to recover victims and search for survivors. The National Fire Agency confirmed that 1,562 personnel, including 490 fire department employees and 455 police officers, were deployed to the site. So far, 124 bodies have been recovered, including 54 males, 57 females, and 13 whose gender could not be determined.

Only two survivors, both members of the flight crew, have been pulled from the wreckage. They are currently receiving medical treatment.

The fire department suspects a combination of a bird strike and poor weather conditions contributed to the crash. However, investigations are ongoing to confirm the exact cause.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who has been in office for just 48 hours amidst a political crisis, declared Muan a special disaster zone, making central government funds available for recovery efforts and victim support.

“We have a grave situation where a great loss of life occurred after a plane went off the runway in Muan airport this morning,” Choi said in a statement. “I express my deepest condolences to the many victims in the incident. I will do all I can for the injured to quickly recover. I give my condolences to the victims and give my sincere regards to the bereaved families.”

Choi visited the crash site to oversee recovery operations and meet with affected families.

Jeju Air, South Korea’s most popular low-cost carrier, issued a public apology for the crash. The airline’s CEO, Kim E-bae, and other company officials held a press conference where they bowed in remorse and promised full support for the victims’ families.

“Our top priority is to support the bereaved families during this difficult time,” Kim said. The airline’s website has been changed to black in mourning, and an official apology has been published online.

Boeing, the manufacturer of the aircraft, also offered condolences to the victims and their families.

For South Korea, the crash added to an already tumultuous period, as the nation grappled with political instability following attempts by the former president to impose martial law.

Jeju Air, which was established in 2005, operated 42 aircraft across 44 destinations, making nearly 220 flights daily. The airline has never experienced a fatal crash until now, further shocking the nation.