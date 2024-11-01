Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said that the federal government is dedicated to supporting vulnerable citizens, mainly persons with disabilities, youth, women and children.

The wife of President Bola Tinubu stated this and maintained that the government is committed to helping them build a better family life.

She spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti state, while distributing food items, awarding grants to female farmers in the state, and handing out other materials to the less privileged in society.

The beneficiaries of items distributed under the aegis of her pet project, the Renewal Hope Initiative, Social Intervention Programme included widows, people living with disabilities, orphans, the aged, vulnerable persons, the less privileged and women.

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, said, “We are here to support families in Ekiti State. This event aligned perfectly with the objective of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which is focused on improving the lives of all Nigerians.

“The renewed Hope initiative food outreach programme is vital to our social investment scheme. A dedicated industry generously supports it every month.

“The programme has positively impacted countless lives nationwide, providing essential food assistance to families in Kano, Nasarawa, FCT, and Benue; today, we are in Ekiti. God willing, our next bus stop is going to be Cross River.

“We aimed to reach all the six geo-political zones and support all citizens there. We hope that this initiative will have a tangible impact on the lives of those we are here to help.

“As we distribute these assorted food items, we encourage the beneficiaries to utilise them for the wellbeing of their families. A healthy family forms the foundation of a thriving society, which is ultimately our hope.

“The Renewed Hope initiative remains committed to transforming lives through various health, education, agriculture, social investment, and economic empowerment programs.

While advising the beneficiaries not to sell the items but to use them for their good, the VP’s wife assured them that, by God’s grace, more such items would be coming to Ekiti.

The wife of Ekiti State governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, commended Mrs Tinubu for her support for the less privileged, saying the state’s people are honoured by her generosity.