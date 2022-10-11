Federal government has deployed military helicopters for evacuation of trapped victims of flood disaster in Anambra State.

Also, the government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has made available relief materials for distribution to those displaced by flood in the affected parts of the state.

The South East zonal coordinator of NEMA, Mr Thickman Tanimu, who disclosed the federal government’s arrangements in Awka yesterday, stated that the Disaster Response Unit (DRU) of the nation’s military had commenced aerial view operations in flood devastated parts of the state for the purpose of determining persons trapped or displaced by the current rising flood in the riverine parts of the state for the possible evacuation of the victims.

Tanimu said, “Search and Rescue (SAR Operations) has commenced today (Monday). The Military DRU has engaged and has started ‘Air Recce’ or Aerial view to collect imagery intelligence of the affected communities.

“This will help to ascertain displaced and trapped persons who need to be evacuated to pave the way for air lifting,” the NEMA official explained further.

Tanimu said President Muhammadu Buhari and the director-general of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed-Habib, had already expressed their deep sympathies to the Anambra State government and flood victims including the bereaved, and had approved some relief materials for the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT