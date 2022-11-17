Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has flagged off the distribution of N20,000 each to 3,953 poorest and vulnerable, mostly women from across the 17 local government areas of Yobe State.

The minister, Sadiya Umar Faouq, represented by the director of humanitarian, Alhaji Ali Grema said the exercise was part of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Farouq stated that the flag-off of the N20,000 cash grant was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

She said, “Specifically, let me state that we are here to flag off the Grant for Vulnerable Groups Programme (GVG) in Yobe State. The GVG is President Muhammadu Buhari’s manifesto fulfillment project, which was introduced in 2020 aimed at sustaining the social inclusion agenda of the President Buhari’s administration on the poor, which is consistent with his compassionate and deliberate national agenda of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“The GVG is designed to provide a one-off cash grant of N20,000 to the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians in rural and semi-urban areas across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Our target in Yobe State is to disburse the grant to 3,953 beneficiaries across the 17 local government areas in the state. It is worthy to note that 70 percent of these beneficiaries must be women, while the remaining 30 percent is for youths.”

The minister also rolled out the Government Enterprise and Empowerment programme (GEEP 2.0) where low income earners who engage in business activities and farmers will be empowered with N50,000 loan under Tradermoni scheme.

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Isa Bukar, commended the federal government for the gesture.