Sokoto State government has urged women to access free drugs, medical consumable and other routine services in the ongoing Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW).

The state commissioner for health, Dr Ali Inname, made the call at the inauguration of MNCHW at Guiwa Primary Healthcare Centre, organised by Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, SSPHCDA, in collaboration with USAID Breakthrough Action Nigeria.

Represented by the executive director of SSPHCDA, Alhaji Abdullahi Romo, Dr Inname reiterated the state government’s commitment toward providing quality healthcare services across the state.

He said the programme was designed to reach out to more pregnant women where they attend ante-natal services in health facilities scattered across the state.

The commissioner urged pregnant women to take attendance to ante-natal seriously and enjoined them to ensure they carried out necessary tests to understand their conditions better.

In his remarks, the executive director of SSPHCDA, Alhaji Abdullahi Romo, represented by director of mobilisation, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, advised mothers to take all they learnt seriously.

Romo urged them to educate others in their domains on the benefits to mothers in all neighbourhoods and advised especially pregnant women to feed well. “Eat healthy foods for the sake of the baby and avoid all forms of processed foods,” he said.

According to him, “The programme provides essential health services and commodities free in all communities, villages and hamlets using all health facilities and outposts where routine immunisations take place.

“During the programme, women and children will be given health education, prenatal vitamin A, other multivitamins, routine immunisation, family planning commodities and COVID-19 vaccination among others.”