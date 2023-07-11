Federal Govt Lauds Team Nigeria’s Qualifications For Budapest World Athletics Championship

As the National Trials for the Athletics World Championship ended in Benin, the Edo State capital, the federal government has applauded Team Nigeria for qualifying in hurdles, relay and others

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar who applauded them yesterday expressed optimism that the Team will make the nation proud at Budapest

He charged the athletes to remain focused and also put in their best with a view to ensuring podium finishes during the Competition.

Ismaila in a press statement signed by the director of press and public relations, Mohammed Manga, assured that the Ministry will continue to support the nation’s athletes in their local and International events through the deployment of all necessary administrative procedures to enhance their performances.

He therefore called on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the technical crew in particular to bring in their wealth of experience to bear in ensuring the success of the Team at the World Championship.