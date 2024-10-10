The Federal Government has reaffirmed sustained commitment to repositioning the nation’s education sector for sustainable development.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume gave the assurance when a delegation from the leadership of Conference of Alumni Association of Nigerian Universities paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The SGF, in a statement by the Director, Information & Public Relations in the office, Segun Imohiosen noted that “that any nation that toys with education is toying with the destiny of its citizens.

Addressing the CAANU delegation which was led by its President, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu in the company of its past President, Prof. Ahmed Mora, the SGF underscored the pivotal role education plays in the development of any nation and the efforts of the present administration to improve the sector for quality education for Nigerians.

Sen. Akume also commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for its giant strides in providing quality infrastructure across different tertiary institutions in the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Speaking earlier, CAANU President, Prof. Ochefu said the visit was to celebrate the uncommon achievements of the SGF from a humble trajectory through civil service to the pinnacle of political leadership.

He noted that this was aptly summarised in a soon to be published book, titled: “George Akume: Legacy of Service, Leadership and Vision” which will serve as a beacon of hope for Nigerians.

Ochefu also sought the SGF’s support in championing the National Alumni Day aimed at uniting alumni associations across Nigeria in celebrating its shared commitment to education and national development.