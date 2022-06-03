The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced that the newly constituted Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee Nigeria’s basketball will be inaugurated on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package ‘B’ Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Ministry’s director of press and public relations, Mohammed Manga, and made available to media houses on Thursday.

Manga said in the statement the inauguration of the 10-man interim management committee will be preceded by an exhibition match between two schools from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the withdrawal of Nigeria’s basketball teams from International competitions for two years due to an unabated leadership crisis in the Federation (NBBF), with a promise of constituting an Interim Management Committee (IMC) within a short period of time.

According to Manga, Dr. Henry Nzekwu-led IMC is expected to commence a youth basketball and domestic leagues to help in nurturing home based players that will represent the country in international events after the period of withdrawal.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) members to be inaugurated by government on Saturday, are Mr. Udon Ubon Humapwa, Mr. Frank Jituboh, Zenith Bank Representative, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, Mr. Peter Nelson, Grp. Captain Rahinatu Garba, Aderemi Adewunmi, Oluchi Nzekwe, Seni Adio (SAN) and Dr. Henry Nzekwu is the chairman of the committee.