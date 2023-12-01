The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the Federal Government will implement transformative reforms aimed at restoring the lost glories of two iconic institutions in the nation’s media landscape, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The minister stated this in Kaduna on Friday when he paid a working visit to the two media establishments.

While recognising the indispensable role of Radio Nigeria Kaduna and the NTA Kaduna in shaping public opinion, disseminating news, and fostering cultural exchange, the minister noted that the two institutions have lost their fortunes over the years due to decades of neglect, poor attitude to work, dated infrastructure and equipment, which in turn took a toll on their output and performance.

Idris, however, gave the assurance that the President Bola Tinubu administration would rejuvenate the establishments and position them as trailblazers in the broadcasting sector in Nigeria.

He said, “To properly situate the NTA and FRCN as positive agents within the federal government agenda, we must appreciate the fact of their current underwhelming performance in an ever-competitive, creative, and technology-driven operating environment.

“My coming here today in the company of the Directors General of the NTA and FRCN is to genuinely seek a realistic approach to addressing some of these challenges, which is at the forefront of our priorities. We shall explore all the available options to ensure that we restore the lost glory of the NTA and FRCN.”

The minister said the case of the FRCN at national and state levels, is even direr, particularly at Radio Nigeria, Kaduna, which he described as “a once prestigious bastion of information that has produced innumerable broadcast icons”.

“Indeed, Radio Nigeria Kaduna needs urgent resuscitation. We will surely act with urgency in this rescue mission,” he said.

The minister said upon his assumption of office, he was inundated by calls from numerous interest groups on the dwindling fortunes of the two establishments, stressing that his work is cut out for him in ensuring that both the NTA and FRCN are rejigged to achieve their set of objectives.

“I want to assure the management, staff, and other stakeholders of the NTA and FRCN, that President Tinubu has appointed Malam Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos and Dr Mohammed Bulama as Directors General of the NTA and FRCN, respectively, after a thorough consideration of their capacity to turn around the fortune of the two largest television and radio broadcast chains in Nigeria, and indeed in Africa.

“I am available to explore opportunities that will provide the necessary wherewithal to ensure that the NTA and FRCN are equipped with modern technology, staff are well trained, and their welfare is made a priority,” he said.

The minister said the two media organisations must be in tune with a media landscape that is rapidly evolving by embracing cutting-edge technologies in order to stay relevant, enhance efficiency, and reach a wider audience.

The minister, who was accompanied by the Director General of the NTA, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, and that of FRCN, Dr. Mohammed Bulama, inspected the major operational facilities of the two stations including the transmission stations in the Isa Kaita area of Kaduna and Jaji along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway.