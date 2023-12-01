Nigerian-American music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been honoured with the “Outstanding Georgia Citizen” by the Georgia State of Assembly on Friday, adding to the many laurels in his kitty since his return to the music scene after a 6-month break following the death of his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in October, 2022.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Friday to announce the development, an elated Davido asserted that, “God is good”.

The singer wrote: “This morning I attended the U.S state of Georgia General assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia state senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ … God is good. 🇺🇸🌎🇳🇬.”

Also sharing the news on his Instagram, Davido posted a video of himself at the U.S. State of Georgia General Assembly, expressing his happiness and gratitude for the recognition.

Earlier in October, Davido was honoured by Atlanta and Georgia with a ‘Day’ dedicated to celebrating him. The certificate of declaration was shared by his lawyer, Prince Ajudua, showing that Atlanta had officially declared November 18, 2023 as “Davido’s Day”, and Fluton County, Georgia had declared November 21, 2023 as “Davido Appreciation Day”.

Following the news, fans expressed their joy in the comment section, celebrating the superstar. Since the release of his comeback album, “Timeless”, Davido has achieved great success, with over a billion streams and three Grammy nominations for Best Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Global Music Album at the 2024 Grammy.