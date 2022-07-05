Federal government has begun training for the Nigeria Police personnel across the geo-political zones in the country on human rights, the rights of the Police, and conflict management to help in broadening officers’ perspectives on innovative policing approaches.

The training program with the theme “Psychological Development, Human Rights, the Rights of the Police and Conflict Management” was organized by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

The minister of police affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi in his address stated that the training will elicit gains in the area of human rights and conflicts management that will open a fresh vista in deepening relations between the Police and the communities, as well as harness human intelligence for crime control.

Represented by the director (general services), Edenmaya Brayia, the minister said “this, I believe, will immensely improve your knowledge, enhance your job performance, create an avenue for exchange of ideas, ensure your overall skills development and bring you up to date in modern policing techniques.

” I, therefore, have no doubt that at the end of this training, you will come out refreshed, reinvigorated, and adequately repositioned for more effective and efficient delivery of your very challenging task of securing the nation and most especially, well equipped to provide adequate security during the 2023 general elections”.

He said the establishment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is very apt and timely; as it provides the avenue for a more holistic approach to mobilizing funds to address the various security challenges facing the country.

Also, the spokesperson of the ministry of police affairs, Bolaji Kazeem further said the executive secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) represented by the director (planning, research, and statistics), Muhammad Yahaya said the training was part of the training activities of the year 2021 budget as appropriated by the National Assembly signed into law by Mr. President in July 2021 and the programs were selected to make a very contentious need assessment program undertaken by the Nigerian Police force, Ministry of the Police Affairs and the Nigerian Police Trust Fund.

He said the objectives of the police training are to enhance the operational police preparedness to effectively tackle security challenges in the country in order to secure the lives and properties of citizens.