Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Monday, warned his fans not to give him any piece of advice save they will give him money.

He said this after the 15th Headies award show was held.

He had been disqualified from being nominated for the award show for being under police investigation, following his claim that he is the founder of criminal gangs.

He said, “Don’t give me any advice. Any advice that is not accompanied with money is not welcome.

“If you want to advise me, give me money. Then, I will listen to your advice.”

He went on to pray that God should send him helpers, who will ignore his misbehaviour.