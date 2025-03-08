The federal government has unveiled a series of activities to mark the 2025 Commonwealth Day.

Minister of Education, Dr. Marufu Adetunji Alausa, who stated this while briefing the press in Abuja yesterday, directed state ministries of education and the Universal Basic Education Boards to ensure that all basic and secondary schools nationwide participate.

This year’s theme, “Together We Thrive,” emphasises the resilience and unity of the 56 Commonwealth nations in their commitment to peace and prosperity.

He noted that the activities planned would foster awareness, encourage critical thinking, and provide a fun learning experience for students.

“This commemoration is a platform to amplify voices for collaborative learning, which leads to knowledge, innovation and sustainable development,” the minister stated.

The main event is set for Monday, March 10, 2025, with diplomats from Commonwealth member states in Abuja invited through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to witness the students’ presentations.

“As part of the celebration, students from selected schools within the Federal Capital Territory are currently participating in a dress rehearsal for a grand parade of Commonwealth national flags. The ceremonial procession, featuring students in national attires representing various Commonwealth countries, aims to showcase the unity and diversity of member nations,” he said.