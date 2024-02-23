Some parts of Kano State yesterday afternoon witnessed the first rainfall in 2024.

The light showers lasted for about 10 minutes.

The rain didn’t fell across the state but in some areas such as Jaba, Panissau and part of airport road at about 12:30 pm and stopped at about 12:40pm.

Rains in Kano usually start late but the surprise rain came in February without any signs leaving some residents amazed.

Mrs Lydia Agada who resides at the Air Force mini barrack believed the early rain is as a result of climate change which has come to stay.

She said, “Some years ago, February was about the beginning of our hot weather. Few years ago, we began to experience harmattan in February and now it is raining; Climate change is affecting everything, changing our weather.

“So, seeing the weather changing and even experiencing rain fall in February is another shocker but with the way climate is changing it’s not abnormal,” she added.

Another resident of Jaba, Baba Ibrahim, who engages in both dry and wet season farming said the rain came early but trusts God for it to rain early at the appropriate time for farmers to cultivate their farms.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thank God for the rain and I believe it is a sign of a fruitful year,” he added.

Munirat Abdulaziz, said the rain signals the beginning of heat, noting that, “this period in Kano is when heat is about to set in.”

She added that, though harmattan has not completely gone, experiencing rain in February is quite strange, pointing out that much rain is usually experienced in May/June.